Longtime WBZ Personality Neil Chayet Retiring After 42-Year Broadcast Career

BOSTON (CBS) – “This is Neil Chayet – Looking at the Law!” Chances are you have heard those signature words on your radio over the years. WBZ NewsRadio 1030 announced Thursday that, after a 42-year broadcast career, Neil Chayet is retiring.

Chayet’s popular Looking at the Law segment has been featured on radio stations across the country. In 60 seconds, he managed to turn complex legal decisions into entertaining radio, that always ended with a twist.

“Neil has never missed an opportunity for a pun in 42 years”, former Governor William Weld reflected.

“You can hear an audible chuckle coming from cars all over New England as they listen to Neil on WBZ,” added Peter Casey, WBZ Director of News & Programming.

Over four decades, Chayet has researched, written, and recorded more than 10,000 episodes.

“While there is an endless supply of court cases and material to continue Looking at the Law for years to come, I feel that 42 years is the right number for me,” Chayet said.

Chayet announced that he is fighting an aggressive cancer and being treated at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Read: Full Press Release (.pdf)

“It has been a privilege to be a part of the CBS family. I cannot fathom how many people have helped in making it possible for me to be on the air for 42 years, but I want to thank each and every one of them,” said Chayet.

Chayet will be joining Dan Rea’s Nightside program Thursday at 8:00 p.m. on WBZ NewsRadio 1030.

Podcasts of Looking at the Law are still available at lookingatthelaw.com.