Troopers Stop Driver, ‘Dummy’ In I-93 HOV Lane

Boyfriend Held Without Bail In Murder Of Malden MotherRyan Power, 32, is accused of killing Leah Penny, 31, in their Lebanon Street home.

No Verdict Reached On Third Day Of Deliberations In Bella Bond Murder TrialJurors in the Bella Bond murder trial deliberated for a second full day of deliberations Thursday morning, but again did not reach a verdict.

Body Found At Braintree HotelThe body of a 19-year-old woman was found early Thursday morning at the Hyatt Place Hotel.

Longtime WBZ Personality Neil Chayet Retiring After 42-Year Broadcast Career“This is Neil Chayet – Looking at the Law!” Chances are you have heard those signature words on your radio over the years.