WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Troopers Stop Driver, ‘Dummy’ In I-93 HOV Lane

June 22, 2017 2:52 PM
Filed Under: HOV Lanes, Massachusetts State Police

CHARLESTOWN (CBS) – “Don’t be a dummy” is the message from Massachusetts State Police after troopers pulled over a Reading man for violating the rules of the HOV lane.

Authorities said trooper Todd Glidden was monitoring the I-93 HOV lane in Charlestown when he noticed something that “just didn’t seem right.”

Two troopers motioned for the driver to pull over, but he did not. He was eventually stopped a short distance away.

Once they got a closer look, police discovered the “passenger” was in fact a dummy wearing a hat, hood, sunglasses and an orange construction vest.

The 44-year-old driver is being cited with an HOV violation and failure to stop for an officer.

“Please remember, the HOV (High Occupancy Vehicle) lane is for two or more (actual) human beings,” police said.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Scott T. McCarrick says:
    June 22, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    They should mention a single motorcyclist can also go in the HOV lane

    Reply | Report comment |

