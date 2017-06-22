WATCH LIVE: Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Departs Boston Harbor | Read More

Markelle Fultz Said He Didn’t Feel Disrespected When Celtics Traded Out Of Top Spot In NBA Draft

June 22, 2017 8:49 AM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Markelle Fultz, NBA Draft, Philadelphia 76ers, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The hosts of the podcast “Pardon My Take” strive on a regular basis to generate headlines across the country, and in their most recent episode with soon-to-be No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz, they succeeded.

The point guard out of Washington — who is a surefire bet to get selected first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night — joined the podcast. And, considering the Boston Celtics traded out of the top spot in the draft, Fultz was asked if he felt disrespected by the Celtics for essentially deciding he wasn’t worth drafting.

“No, I didn’t,” Fultz answered. “Actually, I’m just happy I got a chance to play basketball. So when they did that, I really didn’t have any feelings really. So that’s how that went.”

While Fultz stated he won’t use the Celtics’ snub as added motivation in his NBA career, he was interested to be told that a Philadelphia Inquirer columnist who admitted to never seeing Fultz play basketball wrote that the 76ers paid too much to acquire the No. 1 pick.

“That’s funny. I’m glad he wrote that. Now that’s a little bit of motivation for me,” Fultz said. “So I’m going to prove him wrong.”

