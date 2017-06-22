WATCH LIVE: Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Departs Boston Harbor | Read More

Patriots’ Malcolm Mitchell Has Deal With Scholastic Books

June 22, 2017 8:49 AM
Filed Under: Malcolm Mitchell, New England Patriots

NEW YORK (AP) — New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell can be sweet when he wants to be.

Mitchell has a three-book deal with Scholastic, the children’s publisher told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The books include a newly illustrated edition of his self-published “The Magician’s Hat,” to come out next May, and two more original works.

Mitchell is a literacy advocate who founded the “Read With Malcolm” program.

With New England, Mitchell caught 32 passes last year during the regular season and another six in the Super Bowl, when the Patriots came from behind and defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

