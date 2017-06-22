Patriots’ Malcolm Mitchell Has Deal With Scholastic Books

Boston Bids Farewell To Tall ShipsAs Sail Boston 2017 came to a close, people gathered at Castle Island and around the South Boston waterfront Thursday morning to watch to the tall ships that visited the city for the past week leave Boston Harbor.

Study Links Legalized Pot With Increase In Car Crash ClaimsCollision claims in Colorado, Washington and Oregon went up 2.7 percent in the years since legal recreational marijuana sales began when compared with surrounding states.

Third Day Of Deliberations Begin In Bella Bond Murder TrialJurors in the Bella Bond murder trial are entering the second full day of deliberations Thursday morning.

Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead In Malden HomeA man is due in court Thursday after the Middlesex District Attorney's office says he killed a woman in a Malden home.