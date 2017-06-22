Devonta Freeman Believes He Would’ve Been Super Bowl MVP, Ignores Giving Up Strip Sack

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — In football, there are guys who get it, and there are guys who don’t.

It’s starting to look like Devonta Freeman may be in the latter group.

The running back this week added himself to the list of bewildered members of the Falcons organization who are still struggling to process the events of Feb. 5, 2017. He did so by … lamenting the fact that he stopped getting the football, thus robbing him of a Super Bowl MVP Award.

In an interview with Sirius XM, Freeman made his case: “I hate to go there but I was supposed to be the MVP this year of the Super Bowl.”

When questioned on that opinion due to Matt Ryan’s MVP-worthy performance, Freeman held his ground.

“I don’t want to make this no competition thing with me and my quarterback,” Freeman said. “I’m just talking about from based off that game. Let’s [put] it like this: if I would have kept getting the ball, if I would have stayed in the game, I don’t know why I got out of the game actually.