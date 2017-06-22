Chicago Bulls Trade Jimmy Butler To Minnesota Timberwolves

BOSTON (CBS) — If you were a Celtics fan hoping they’d trade for Jimmy Butler this offseason, it isn’t going to happen.

It didn’t take too long for a big trade to come to fruition on draft night, as the Chicago Bulls sent their star guard to the Minnesota Timberwolves for guards Zach Lavine and Kris Dunn and the No. 7 pick in the NBA Draft.

Chicago is finalizing a deal to send Jimmy Butler to Minnesota for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and No. 7 pick, league source says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 22, 2017

The Celtics were rumored to be interested in Butler at last season’s trade deadline and during the early parts of the offseason. In the days leading up the Thursday’s draft, one NBA exec said Butler would be traded to either Boston or Cleveland.

But instead, Butler now heads to Minnesota for a reunion with head coach Tom Thibodeau to play alongside promising young stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.