Celtics-Pacers Reportedly Discussing Paul George Trade

June 22, 2017 8:44 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, NBA Trades, Paul George, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — It appears “Trader Danny” is considering a little gambling on Thursday night at the NBA Draft.

The Celtics and Indiana Pacers are discussing a trade involving star guard Paul George, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The two sides reportedly gained “significant momentum” in their talks, but remain apart on a deal.

While acquiring George would give Boston another star to play alongside Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford, it would be a huge gamble for the Celtics. George is scheduled to hit free agency after next season and has already made it known he’d like to sign with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, so the Celtics would be hoping that a year in Boston would be enough to convince George to sign an extension with the team.

George is a four-time All-Star who has averaged 18.1 points per game over his career. He averaged a career-high 23.7 points per game last season off of 46 percent shooting, hitting 39 percent of his three-point attempts.

While the two sides remain apart on a deal at the moment (Wojnarowski tweeted later that the talks have stalled), this is one to keep a close eye on throughout the offseason.

