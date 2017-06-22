Bruins, Sports Hub Agree On Multi-Year Agreement For Game Broadcasts

BOSTON (CBS) — 98.5 The Sports Hub and The Boston Bruins announced Thursday that they have reached a new multi-year agreement extending the contract for the station to continue to air Bruins games. CBS RADIO Boston has been the radio home of the Boston Bruins since the 1995-96 NHL season.

Alongside Bruins games, 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) will also air 30-minute pre and post-game shows along with the two-hour weekly program, “The Hockey Show.” 98.5 The Sports Hub debuted on Thursday, August 13, 2009 as the only FM station of its kind in the Boston area, airing B’s games since the 2009-10 season.

“The Bruins are happy to continue our partnership with 98.5 The Sports Hub and CBS RADIO Boston,” said Bruins President Cam Neely. “In addition to the Bruins game broadcasts, The Sports Hub has consistently delivered comprehensive hockey coverage to fans and they have joined us in our commitment to growing the game of hockey in our region.”

“The Bruins are an Original Six team and one of the NHL’s premier franchises; we are honored to broadcast their games to Bruins fans throughout New England,” stated Mark Hannon, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, CBS RADIO Boston.

98.5 The Sports Hub features a variety of sports talk shows beginning with Toucher & Rich (Weekdays, 6AM – 10AM), Zolak & Bertrand (Weekdays, 10AM – 2PM), Felger & Mazz (Weekdays, 2PM – 6PM) and The Adam Jones Show (Weekdays, 6PM – Midnight). 98.5 The Sports Hub also serves as the flagship station for the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics and New England Revolution.

Adding to the broadcast distribution of the station, 98.5 The Sports Hub is also an online destination and interactive experience. For the consummate Boston sports fan, http://www.cbsbostonsports.com is a one-stop hub for everything related to Boston sports featuring an array of local content including blogs, sports videos, scores, polls, message boards, and the most up-to-date sports news, as well as on-air schedules, team schedules and talent information

