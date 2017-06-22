Stuffed Cow Breaks Chelsea Boy’s Fall From Window

CHELSEA (CBS) — Police say a two-year-old boy is fine after a stuffed animal broke his fall from a second-story window Wednesday.
It’s been a rough 24 hours for little Eduardo Gomez, but now he is back home after the terrifying experience.
He was jumping on a bed and fell right out of a second floor window of a home on Marlboro Street, a 16 foot drop to concrete.
But incredibly, the fall was broken by a huge stuffed animal. The toy cow cushioned him from the impact.
“Unfortunately we have these types of calls it seems like every something,” said Dep. Fire Chief John Quateri. “Something like this happens. They don’t all result like this. He was very fortunate the stuffed animal broke his fall.”
Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes said the boy was conscious and alert when officers arrived, and “miraculously” had only apparently minor injuries.
The boy was held overnight at Massachusetts General Hospital for observation, but has since been released.
