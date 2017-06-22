SMU Forward Semi Ojeleye On Of Celtics’ Three Second-Round Draft Picks

BOSTON (CBS) — Not to be lost in the spotlight of owning the third overall pick — and all those trade rumors — the Celtics also had a trio of second-round picks on Thursday night.

Following their lengthy wait after drafting Jayson Tatum with the third overall pick, Boston drafted forward Semi Ojeleye of SMU with their first pick in the second-round, No. 37 overall.

Ojeleye played one season at Southern Methodist after transferring from Duke, where he struggled to crack the lineup. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 19 points off 49 percent shooting and 6.9 rebounds as a junior for the Mustangs, earning AAC Player of the Year honors. The swingman shot an impressive 42.4 percent from three-point land as well.

“We were very excited that he was still there for us,” Ainge said of Ojeleye. “High character and he can shoot. We needed a guy like him.”

Ojeleye with some eye-opening shooting splits: 52.9/42.4/78.5% Averages 6 free throw attempts per game. How was he available at 37 again? — Brian Robb (@CelticsHub) June 23, 2017

With the 53rd pick, the Celtics drafted Arizona guard Kadeem Allen. The 6-foot-3 senior averaged 9.8 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Wildcats last season.

Boston finished their evening by drafting Cal senior guard Jabari Bird with the 56th pick. The 6-foot-6 Bird is a former teammate of Celtics guard Jaylen Brown. He hoisted 178 three-pointers last season for Cal, hitting on 36 percent of those attempts. Bird averaged 14.3 points and shot 44 percent overall during his senior season.

Ojeleye may compete for a roster spot next season, but will likely find his way to the Maine Red Claws of the G League. Allen and Bird will have their work cut out for them on Boston’s guard-heavy roster.