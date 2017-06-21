WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
House Begins Debating Revamp Of Recreational Pot Law

June 21, 2017 4:15 PM
Filed Under: Carl Stevens, Marijuana, Massachusetts House Of Representatives, Recreational Marijuana

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The Massachusetts House began debating proposed changes to the voter-approved law that legalized recreational use of marijuana by adults late Wednesday afternoon.

The bill up for consideration would not revise any of the current rules around how much marijuana individuals can legally possess or how many plants they’re allowed to grow inside their homes.

But the proposal does call for steeper taxes on recreational marijuana purchases when pot shops begin opening next year. The tax would be 28 percent, compared to 12 percent in the law approved by voters.

The House bill also would make changes in the way recreational marijuana is regulated and give local officials more power to keep marijuana stores from opening in their communities.

Most legalization advocates support more modest revisions proposed in a Senate bill.

Outside the State House Wednesday, activists gathered to protest the changes.

Supporters of legalized marijuana say state lawmakers are trying to overturn last November’s pro-marijuana referendum with the high tax rate.

Peter Bernard, with the Massachusetts Marijuana Growers Advisory Council, says it’s about honoring the will of the people.

“The voters voted for this, and they need to respect us,” he said at a rally on Beacon Hill Wednesday. “Reach out and tell them to kill this bill.”

The House was set to vote on the bill some time Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Mike Macklin reports

Comments

One Comment

  1. Steve Stevenson says:
    June 21, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Marijuana tax should be the same as the tax on alcohol.

