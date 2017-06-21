T Rider Allegedly Shouted That Muslim Woman Had Bomb, Would ‘Kill Us All’

BOSTON (CBS) – A North Reading man was arrested after allegedly shouting on an Orange Line train that a Muslim woman had a bomb and was going to “kill us all.”

Sean Devlin, 34, was arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court following the Monday incident. He is charged with violating a person’s civil rights, making a false bomb threat, and malicious destruction of property.

Police said that Monday night Devlin began shouting anti-Muslim slurs at a 61-year-old woman who was wearing a headscarf.

The woman and a witness said Devlin hit the woman in the back with an umbrella. He could face additional charges because of that accusation.

After Devlin falsely shouted that the woman had a bomb, he allegedly smashed a window on the train.

When he was arrested at North Station, Devlin had three small bottles of alcohol in his pockets, police said. Develin had outstanding warrants for misdemeanor offenses out of Woburn, Somerville, and Lowell District Courts.

“Behavior like this is inexcusable,” District Attorney Dan Conley said. “I want to commend the MBTA passengers, personnel, and others who reported and responded to it. There’s no place for hate in Boston or Suffolk County.”

Devlin was ordered held on $10,000 bail. He is next scheduled to appear in court on July 17.