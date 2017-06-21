NBA Exec Says Jimmy Butler Will Be Traded To Celtics Or Cavaliers

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s no real secret that the Chicago Bulls are shopping Jimmy Butler, but one NBA executive is adamant that the shooting guard will be dealt come draft night.

Of course, the Boston Celtics are one of the rumored landing spots for Butler.

According to Comcast Sports Chicago, the Celtics are one of the many teams interested in acquiring Butler’s services, a list that also includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets. In the report, one league executive said “it’s either Boston or Cleveland but he is going.”

The report adds that the Bulls wanted to trade Butler to Boston for the No. 3 pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft straight up, but were turned down.

As an added wrinkle, NBA reporter David Aldridge reported Tuesday night that Butler would rather stay in Chicago than be dealt to Cleveland:

Per source, Jimmy Butler has informed Cavs that he wants to stay in Chicago rather than be traded to Cleveland. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 21, 2017

The Celtics have been attached to Butler rumors since last season’s trade deadline, and there’s a good chance this isn’t the last one we’ll hear ahead of the draft. The 27-year-old guard averaged a career-high 23.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for Chicago last season, but struggled in the final games of the Bulls’ opening round playoff series against Boston.

Butler is signed for two more seasons with a player option for $19.8 million for the 2019-20 season.