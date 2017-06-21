Josh Jackson Blames Timing Of Trade For Not Working Out With Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — Why didn’t Josh Jackson work out with the Celtics ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft? The projected top-five pick is placing the blame on the team.

The Kansas Jayhawks star told ESPN that he didn’t have enough time to work out for the team after they traded away the top overall pick on Monday. He added that he didn’t work out with Boston before the swap because it wouldn’t have been worth his time, given that it looked all but certain that the Celtics would draft Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick.

Clearly, Jackson isn’t familiar with how Danny Ainge operates.

“They did a little bit of moving around with their pick,” Jackson told ESPN. “I felt like they made it pretty clear who they were going to draft with the No. 1 pick, so I didn’t really feel like it was worth either of our times for me to work out with them. But then when they, you know, did the flip and went to No. 3, by then it was too late.”

Jackson previously had a workout with Boston scheduled for June 12, but canceled it. ESPN’s Chad Ford reported on Tuesday that Jackson wouldn’t work out with the Celtics unless they promised him they were keeping the No. 3 pick, and that he was their guy with that selection.

While he won’t work out with the team ahead of Thursday’s draft, Jackson’s camp finally released his medical records to Boston on Wednesday.

“I’d love to play for Boston,” Jackson told reporters at a pre-draft availability on Wednesday (via The Boston Globe).

The 20-year-old forward said he has spoken to a few Celtics coaches over the phone, but he has yet to talk with Ainge.

Celtics finally received Josh Jackson's medicals, but he still won't workout for Boston. C's still debating but appear to be leaning Tatum — Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) June 21, 2017

The Celtics are rumored to be interested in taking Jackson or Duke forward Jayson Tatum with the No. 3 pick. Tatum worked out for the Celtics on Monday.



