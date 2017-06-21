Operators Of Ferry That Crashed Into Hyannis Jetty Placed On Leave

HYANNIS (CBS) – The operators of a high-speed ferry that hit a jetty in Hyannis Harbor, injuring several passengers, have been placed on leave while the investigation is ongoing.

The Iyanough, which was traveling on its last trip from Nantucket to Hyannis on June 16, hit a jetty around 9:30 p.m.

Fifteen people were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. All of the injured passengers have since been released.

The Coast Guard’s investigation is ongoing, but inclement weather, strong winds and choppy seas have been mentioned as potential contributing factors in the crash. The Steamship Authority will also conduct its own investigation.

The captain and pilot underwent alcohol and drug testing immediately following the crash.

Both tested negative for alcohol. Results of the drug tests are not yet available.

Combined, the ferry operators have 60 years of experience and are described as “seasoned mariners.”

While the investigation is ongoing, the captain and pilot have been placed on administrative leave.

There were 48 passengers, six crew members, and three food service workers on board at the time of the crash.

Initial assessment of the ferry’s damage indicates the vessel will be out of service for 3-4 weeks. The Steamship Authority is leasing a ferry in the meantime.

On Wednesday, not many tourists seemed concerned about last week’s crash.

“Lightning doesn’t strike twice, right?” one commented.

Another, “I wasn’t that worried about it. I’ve taken the ferry a million times and they are pretty good.”