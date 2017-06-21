Trade Talks Between Golden Knights, Leafs Could Involve Colin Miller

BOSTON (CBS) — Colin Miller has been tabbed as the most likely pick for the Vegas Golden Knights in Wednesday’s NHL Expansion Draft. But even if the Bruins defenseman is selected, he may not be in Vegas for long – in fact, he may end up with a division rival.

TSN’s Frank Seravalli reported on Tuesday that the Golden Knights and GM George McPhee have at least six side deals already agreed upon ahead of Wednesday’s expansion draft, and one of their likely trade partners is the Maple Leafs. The Islanders, Blackhawks, Lightning, Blue Jackets, and Penguins are also among the teams believed to have finalized side deals with the Golden Knights.

Seravelli’s report also included Colin Miller as a potential option for the Leafs to obtain through a post-expansion draft trade with the Golden Knights. The Bruins exposed the 24-year-old to the draft and protected Kevan Miller instead, a move that has drawn the ire of some fans but shows that Colin Miller may simply not be part of the Bruins’ long-term plans.

Miller is described as an “inexpensive option” for the Leafs that head coach Mike Babcock would be “intimately familiar” with in their trade talks.

However, Miller is not the only defenseman mentioned in the report. The Senators’ Marc Methot is also brought up, as are younger blue liners like the Wild’s Matt Dumba and the Ducks’ Sami Vatanen, both likely picks for the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

This report is far from a confirmation that the Golden Knights are even selecting Colin Miller. He was merely mentioned as a potential option. If the Leafs are in the market for only one young, right-shot defenseman, Miller probably wouldn’t be their first choice.

But there’s no doubt that Miller appears to be the most attractive piece for the Golden Knights on Wednesday, whether to keep him or flip him to another team.