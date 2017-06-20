WATCH LIVE: Bella Bond Murder Trial

June 20, 2017 11:22 AM
By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Roger Goodell? He’s cool, you see.

If Goodell were anything but cool, would he have pushed to relax the excessive celebration penalties? No way, Jose.

If Goodell was not hip to what the kids are into these days, would he have tweeted a laugh-out-loud funny joke at comedian Keegan-Michael Key? Not a chance, Lance.

And if Goodell was not best buds with Steelers superstar wideout Antonio Brown, would he have appeared in this totally normal, absolutely natural video on Snapchat?

That is one cool guy!

Just two fellas, enjoying a bright June day, “snapping” in the office. Feeling good.

Hey, Roger. How is everything with the National Football League these days?

capture10 Roger Goodell Attempts To Appear Cool In Snapchat Video With Antonio Brown

Roger Goodell and Antonio Brown (Twitter/@AB84)

Cool!

How do you feel about the players who make your league showing some human emotion without being penalized?

capture11 Roger Goodell Attempts To Appear Cool In Snapchat Video With Antonio Brown

Roger Goodell and Antonio Brown (Twitter/@AB84)

Awesome!

Should we mention the fact that it was you who enforced those insane rules to begin with, and so you don’t really deserve a huge amount of credit for relaxing your own insane rules?

capture12 Roger Goodell Attempts To Appear Cool In Snapchat Video With Antonio Brown

Roger Goodell and Antonio Brown (Twitter/@AB84)

No? OK! OK! Sorry.

All in all, this masterful seven-second video does not resemble in any way the Steve Buscemi character in “30 Rock” going undercover at a high school:

via GIPHY

So there you have it, folks. The untucked, unreserved, no-tie-having, flip-flop-wearing, Corona Light-sipping commissioner has spoken. You are free to have fun now. Whatever makes you happy.

Just so long as you don’t wear any shirts depicting the commissioner as a clown. Those aren’t cool, man.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.

