Pablo Sandoval Lands On Disabled List With Inner Ear Infection

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have found a way to get Pablo Sandoval off the roster — for now.

An inner ear infection has landed the third baseman on the disabled list, the team announced on Tuesday.

Sandoval has been a hot mess for Boston this season, hitting just .212 with a .269 OBP to go with four homers and 12 RBIs in 32 games. Manager John Farrell no longer trusts him in the field, as was evident Monday night when he put catcher Christian Vazquez at the hot corner in the eighth inning after pinch-hitting for Sandoval against the Royals.

Sandoval is in the third season of a five-year, $95-million deal he signed with Boston in 2014.

In addition to Sandoval being placed on the DL, the Red Sox also optioned righty reliever Austin Maddox to Triple-A Pawtucket. To take up those two roster sports, the team recalled infielder Devin Marrero (a player Farrell actually trusts at third base) and first baseman Sam Travis.