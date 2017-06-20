WATCH LIVE: Bella Bond Murder Trial

Northeastern, Major League Baseball Strike Deal For Player Education

June 20, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: Major League Baseball, Northeastern

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and Northeastern are partnering to provide educational opportunities for big league players.

Management and the players’ association agreed to institute a continuing education program as part of the labor contract that started this season.

Northeastern University. (WBZ-TV)

Under the partnership announced Tuesday, players will have access during and after their careers to courses that include undergraduate and graduate programs at the Boston-based university.

Northeastern also will assist MLB in providing counseling to players that prepares them for front-office and on-field jobs after their playing careers.

