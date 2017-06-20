WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WATCH LIVE: Bella Bond Murder Trial

John Farrell Explains Playing Christian Vazquez At Third Base

June 20, 2017 8:37 AM
Filed Under: Baseball, Boston Red Sox, Christian Vazquez, MLB, Pablo Sandoval, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — In case you needed another indication that John Farrell wants to use Pablo Sandoval as little as possible, you got your strongest one yet on Monday night in Kansas City.

Demonstrating a fundamental distrust of batting Sandoval against left-handed pitchers, Farrell pinch-hit Chris Young in Sandoval’s spot against Royals southpaw Mike Minor. Young drew a walk, but catcher Christian Vazquez grounded out with the bases loaded to end the inning.

The move left Farrell without a regular third baseman, which is why he decided to move Vazquez to the hot corner.

Fortunately, the ball was never hit Vazquez’s way.

Believe it or not, Vazquez has played some third base before – just not since the 2009 season. He played 70 innings at third between the Single-A Gulf Coast Red Sox and Lowell Spinners. He made two errors in 20 defensive chances. Farrell told MassLive’s Christopher Smith that Vazquez’s brief time at third helped make his decision easier.

“Yeah, and the game situation dictated an opportunity for us to get a matchup we liked,” Farrell said. “That’s Chris against the left-hander representing the go-ahead run if he catches one.”

Still, Vazquez’s third base experience was at Single-A ball in 2009, a far cry from the Boston Red Sox in 2017. But it speaks to Farrell’s lack of confidence in Sandoval as a hitter that he would rather risk putting Vazquez at third than letting Sandoval bat against a lefty.

