Police Close Off Square One Mall In Saugus For ‘Armed And Dangerous Intruder’

June 19, 2017 6:37 AM
Filed Under: Saugus

SAUGUS (CBS) – An “armed and dangerous intruder” is said to be holed up inside a store at the Square One Mall in Saugus, according to police.

State and local police were called to the mall around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a break-in at the Dick’s Sporting Goods there.

State Police sealed off the area near Dick’s Sporting Goods. (WBZ-TV)

Several officers are now at the mall looking for the armed man.  Police did not say what kind of weapon the intruder is armed with. A source told WBZ-TV’s Nick Giovanni it was a “long gun.”

“This is an active situation, and the Saugus Police Department urges everyone to avoid the Mall area at this time. Additional details will be released as soon as they are available,” police said in a statement.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Steve Crowell says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:57 am

    Here’s hoping it ends well.

