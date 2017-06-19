Police Close Off Square One Mall In Saugus For ‘Armed And Dangerous Intruder’

SAUGUS (CBS) – An “armed and dangerous intruder” is said to be holed up inside a store at the Square One Mall in Saugus, according to police.

State and local police were called to the mall around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a break-in at the Dick’s Sporting Goods there.

Several officers are now at the mall looking for the armed man. Police did not say what kind of weapon the intruder is armed with. A source told WBZ-TV’s Nick Giovanni it was a “long gun.”

“This is an active situation, and the Saugus Police Department urges everyone to avoid the Mall area at this time. Additional details will be released as soon as they are available,” police said in a statement.