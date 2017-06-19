WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Storms, Flooding Possible  Forecast | BlogRadar | App

Patrick Chung Joins Gronk, Edelman With Added Incentives From Patriots

June 19, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: brent schwartz, Julian Edelman, New England Patriots, NFL, Patrick Chung, Rob Gronkowski, Sports News

By Brent Schwartz, CBS Boston Sports

BOSTON (CBS) — With a little over a month remaining before the Patriots begin training camp, the team has recently made a point to focus on adding incentives to the contracts of a few of its core players.

The most recent deal-sweetening was rewarded to Patrick Chung’s contract. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Patriots have given the safety a chance at an extra $800,000 this upcoming season, with his incentives totaling to $1.7 million for 2017.

Chung, who signed an extension with the Patriots through 2018 last offseason, played in every game for the team during its Super Bowl run in 2016 and is an important part of the Patriots’ secondary.

Additionally, the Patriots reworked the deal of Julian Edelman, extending his contract through 2019. Tom Brady’s most dependable wide receiver has the chance to earn a maximum of $19.5 million over the next three seasons, including a total of $4.5 million in incentives.

dl patrick chung Patrick Chung Joins Gronk, Edelman With Added Incentives From Patriots

Patrick Chung (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

This series of moves began last month, when the Patriots restructured the deal of tight end Rob Gronkowski. The restructure gives Gronkowski the chance to become the highest-paid tight end in the NFL if he plays 90 percent of the team’s snaps and produces at his usual All-Pro level (at least 80 catches and 1,200 receiving yards, or named an All-Pro).

The Patriots appear to be making these moves to provide added motivation for these players to stay on the field. Gronkowski’s health issues are particularly well-documented. He’s missed significant time in three of the past five seasons due to various injuries, leaving the Patriots thin at one of their most utilized positions and without one of the NFL’s most dynamic players.

Edelman suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot midway through the 2015 campaign and missed the remainder of that regular season, in which the Patriots finished 3-4 without him while losing the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss, meanwhile, characterized the moves as doing a “solid” for each of the players after they had outperformed their deals.

With this latest news on their deals, both players, along with Chung, now literally have added incentive to stay on the field and produce for the next few seasons.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch