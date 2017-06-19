Merrifield, Hammel Help Royals To 4-2 Victory Over Red Sox

Arlington Police Mourn Beloved K-9 Who Died From CancerK-9 Officer Dasty is being remembered for the difference he made in Arlington.

Cambridge Ice Cream Store Robbed For Second Time In A MonthA robber forced his way behind the counter of a Cambridge ice cream store, cleaned out the register and stole the tip jar.

Teens Accused Of Hate Crime In Attack On 'Keytar Bear'Three New Hampshire teenagers who police say assaulted and yelled racial slurs at a popular street performer in Boston who plays music while dressed as a bear could face hate crime charges.

Remains Of Newborn Baby Found Behind Worcester HomeTwo people have been arrested after police found the remains of a newborn baby behind a Worcester home.