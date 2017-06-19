Keller @ Large: Time To Get Bullish About Keytar Bear Attacks

BOSTON (CBS) – What a swell treat for the families drawn to the Boston waterfront on Saturday for the Tall Ships.

Some of them were treated to the sight of three people allegedly assaulting a black street performer in a bear costume amid a hail of racial slurs.

This is the fourth time in recent years the entertainer, known as Keytar Bear, has been attacked. He’s been beaten, robbed, had his nose and musical equipment broken, according to Boston Magazine.

This happened at quarter to five in the afternoon Saturday, broad daylight to say the least, at Congress and State Streets, one of the city’s busiest intersections.

The suspects, who reportedly cursed out numerous witnesses who tried to intervene, won themselves serious charges, including assault and battery; booze was allegedly found on one of them.

What were the ages of the accused?

Would it surprise you to learn they were 15, 16 and 17?

I’m no psychologist, but I would call this incident a warning sign about these kids. I have a lot of questions, including what kind of households are they from, and what made them think this was OK to do?

Sometimes teenagers do stupid things, I get that. But to single out a defenseless person, viciously attack them, and lay on the racial slurs in the process speaks to something gone really wrong.

And the fact that it’s not the first time for this victim is especially alarming.

Keytar Bear’s story feels like it’s been brushed off in the past because, well, he’s a guy in a bear suit.

I think it’s time to get bullish about it.