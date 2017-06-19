Celtics Back In On Jimmy Butler?

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics may not be done wheeling and dealing ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft. After agreeing to trade the No. 1 overall pick to the 76ers for the No. 3 pick and a future first-rounder with protections, the question now is what Danny Ainge will do with that third overall pick.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes that acquiring the No. 3 pick could simply be a stepping stone to a bigger move – namely, a trade for Bulls star Jimmy Butler.

Smith said live on his show First Take that the 76ers were looking to trade the No. 3 pick for Butler, and the Celtics are now trying to do the same – plus add Gordon Hayward in free agency.

Oh no. Stephen A Smith just said on First Take that Bulls wanted #3 pick from Philly for Butler, now Celtics angling for Butler then Hayward pic.twitter.com/WsazRJOcxy — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) June 19, 2017

98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand discussed the hot new trade rumor on Monday. Scott Zolak admitted he gets much more excited about established players like Butler than future draft picks, even though Butler underperformed for the Bulls in their playoff series loss to the Celtics. Zolak is happy that the Celtics are simply making moves to greatly improve the team.

“We were down on Jimmy Butler after that series, no doubt about it,” said Zolak. “But you put him in this lineup with Horford, Hayward, Bradley, and Thomas? I’ll roll in with a starting five like that. … That makes your team better – that’s what your goal is, right?”

Marc Bertrand, meanwhile, also likes the idea of adding Butler for the simple fact that he would make the Celtics a lot better. But it also depends on how big of a role Butler would play in the lineup.

“Jimmy Butler, as a piece, is not a bad idea. Jimmy Butler as the guy? Bad idea,” said Bertrand. “If you need him to be your best player, we just saw in that playoff series that’s not a good plan.”

