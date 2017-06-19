Gronk Goes Partying Shirtless At Foxwoods Bar

By Brent Schwartz, CBS Boston Sports

BOSTON (CBS) — Instead of a second annual Gronk’s Party Ship, Rob Gronkowski kept the party on land this year. The Patriots tight end and his friends cruised their way to a $100,000 tab at Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut over the weekend.

TMZ Sports nabbed pictures and video of Gronkowski partying shirtless at the casino with rapper Flo-Rida, in addition to a copy of his ridiculous bar tab. According to the picture of the bill there were no limits, as Gronk and his 20-man crew racked up a respectable salary’s worth of champagne and liquor.

The receipt included an outrageous $27,000 alone for 15 bottles of Dom Perignon, the kind of bill that would make many people faint. Not Gronk.

Of course, Gronkowski is still working hard on his game this offseason and has more reason to stay on the field in 2017. He recently agreed to restructure his deal with the Patriots, which adds incentives that could make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. Those requirements include playing 90 percent of the team’s snaps and racking up over 1,200 yards or making the All-Pro list.

Gronkowski also hosted his fifth annual football clinic at Woburn High School last week, where he helped teach football fundamentals to kids from grades 1-8, and just days before that got his head shaved for charity.

When asked how he was feeling at the beginning of Patriots minicamp earlier this month, Gronkowski added, “Hundred percent, good to go.”

This weekend for Gronkowski, the number 100 had a different narrative. But it was all in good fun. It appears Gronkowski is just enjoying some free time before one of the more important years of his career, contract-wise.

As we know, Gronk’s behavior documented by the paparazzi is just a small part of what defines his offseasons. If past performance is any indication, Gronkowski is still in prime football shape and will be ready come Patriots training camp.