Twitter Lost It Big-Time When Danny Ainge Agreed To Trade The No. 1 Pick

BOSTON (CBS) — When Danny Ainge makes a trade, fans on social media are bound to react in some way. When Ainge trades the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, the internet is primed for an explosion.

Naturally, NBA fans lost it when reports began surfacing that the Celtics were considering trading the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft to the 76ers, who brought in likely top pick Markelle Fultz for a workout. The craziness only ramped up on Saturday night into Father’s Day on Sunday, when news of the Celtics’ agreement to the trade became official.

Most were either angered or confused by the trade, based on their initial reactions. Others said that they simply trust Ainge to make the right move. But the one thing everyone had in common was shock and surprise that the C’s agreed to make such a bold move, to trade the top draft pick for … more picks.

Here is a sampling of the best Twitter reactions to Danny Ainge agreeing to trade the No. 1 pick:

Danny Ainge's Father's Day gift today. He traded it for a mug that says "#3 Dad 2017, #4 Dad 2019" pic.twitter.com/BoL3Em9HIR — KFC (@KFCBarstool) June 18, 2017

Trust The Process pic.twitter.com/LLNzDiBWpc — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 17, 2017

Danny Ainge knows what he's doing. He built a champion from nothing once. I trust him to do it again. — Mike From Woburn (@MikeFromWoburn) June 18, 2017

Danny Ainge is revered in Boston for putting together '08 title team, rebuilding on the fly. But this is a reputation-staking kind of deal. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) June 18, 2017

Celtics FINALLY get lucky & get the #1 pick & Ainge wants to trade it away so he can get another future pick. pic.twitter.com/BXo9uhRMGW — CelticsLife.com (@CelticsLife) June 17, 2017

(Danny Ainge's first child is born)

Mrs. A: Let me hold him!

Danny: Sorry, hun. I just flipped him for twins and three future babies. — ETD51 (@ETD51) June 16, 2017

Danny Ainge: I should really take Markelle Fultz.

Inner Danny Ainge: But the picks.. pic.twitter.com/rfGelOK4TW — Choke Industries (@ChokeIndustries) June 16, 2017

Danny Ainge preying on them multiple assets like: pic.twitter.com/9qo64hcuKu — Celtics Extra (@CelticsExtra) June 16, 2017

danny ainge: you never have to cash in on your assets if you keep trading your assets for assets pic.twitter.com/83pMin8TNV — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) June 16, 2017

Danny Ainge's phone rn pic.twitter.com/PXZ30igNsq — Celtics Junkies (@CelticsJunkies) June 17, 2017

Live footage of Danny Ainge struggling to decide which picks to trade pic.twitter.com/QB0mDOj4V9 — Stefan Marolachakis (@stefanmymind) June 17, 2017

Ainge could be the only GM bold enough to put his foot in the circle as the guy who passed on Markelle Fultz. It's definitely impressive — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) June 18, 2017

Don't let Ainge making the worst trade in Celtics history distract you from the fact the Patriots scored 31 unanswered points to win the SB. — Super Bowl Champs (@PatriotsNationn) June 18, 2017

