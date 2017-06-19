Twitter Lost It Big-Time When Danny Ainge Agreed To Trade The No. 1 Pick

BOSTON (CBS) — When Danny Ainge makes a trade, fans on social media are bound to react in some way. When Ainge trades the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, the internet is primed for an explosion.
Naturally, NBA fans lost it when reports began surfacing that the Celtics were considering trading the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft to the 76ers, who brought in likely top pick Markelle Fultz for a workout. The craziness only ramped up on Saturday night into Father’s Day on Sunday, when news of the Celtics’ agreement to the trade became official.
Most were either angered or confused by the trade, based on their initial reactions. Others said that they simply trust Ainge to make the right move. But the one thing everyone had in common was shock and surprise that the C’s agreed to make such a bold move, to trade the top draft pick for … more picks.
Here is a sampling of the best Twitter reactions to Danny Ainge agreeing to trade the No. 1 pick:
