Celtics-76ers Officially Announce Blockbuster Trade For No. 1 Pick

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics-76ers blockbuster trade involving the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday night’s draft is now official.

The Celtics have sent the top pick to Philly in exchange for the third overall selection and a future pick, the teams announced on Monday. The Celtics will receive the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round pick in 2018 if it lands between pick 2-5, or Philadelphia or Sacramento’s first-round pick in 2019, whichever is more favorable.

If either of those 2019 picks result in the first overall selection, Boston will instead receive the other first-round pick. Despite that protection on his new future asset, Danny Ainge is pleased with his swap.

“We’re thrilled to be able to select what we expect be an impact player with the third pick in this year’s very talented draft class, while also adding a highly valuable future asset as we continue to build towards Banner 18,” Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said in the release announcing the trade.

“We’re still able to get the player we want and acquire another asset. So I think this was a good fit for both teams,” Ainge later said on a conference call after the deal was announced.

With the move, the Celtics and Ainge move down two spots in this year’s draft while also picking up another likely lottery pick in the near future. Ainge clearly wasn’t as impressed with Markelle Fultz as others around the league, and saw value in trading down while also picking up an additional asset for the future.

With the additional draft pick acquired in the deal, the Celtics now have seven selections over the next three years, including picks from Brooklyn (2018), Memphis (2019, protected 1-8), and the LA Clippers (2019, protected 1-14). If everything plays out in their favor and the ping-pong balls bounce their way for the second straight year, there’s a chance the Celtics could have the top two picks in next year’s draft.

We’ll see if Ainge ends up using the third overall pick come Thursday night, with Kansas forward Josh Jackson and Duke forward Jayson Tatum the likely draft targets at No. 3, of if he finds additional deals that he likes to help the Celtics in the present.