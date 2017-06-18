Nikolic, Solignac Score In Fire’s 2-1 Win Over Revolution

5k Held To Honor Slain Princeton JoggerHundreds ran or walked up Wachusett Mountain Saturday for a 5k event in honor of a woman murdered while jogging in Princeton last year.

Double Crashes In Swampscott--By The Same CarA Toyota Camry crashed into a Swampscott chiropractor's office Saturday evening, after the car had already hit an SUV.

'Grand Parade Of Sail' Draws Cheers After Fog DelayA foggy start to the day delayed the Grand Parade of Sail on Saturday as a part of the Sail Boston festivities, but the tall ships made their way to Boston Harbor.

Sail Boston Security Is TightAlong the Boston waterfront, the security is like what you will find at airports. The thousands of people coming to the harbor to see the ships have to pass through security checkpoints.