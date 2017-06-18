Keytar Bear Attacked; 3 NH Teens Arrested

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police arrested three teens from New Hampshire who they say viciously attacked and robbed popular Boston street performer Keytar Bear.

They said Keytar Bear was surrounded by the young men as he played music for crowds at Faneuil Hall at Congress and State Streets around 4:40 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses said the men ripped off the performer’s mask, beat him in his face and body, and called him racial slurs.

One woman who said she witnessed the attack told WBZ-TV the young men slammed the performer face first into the ground and stole his tips.

She even took a photo she says shows the moment before the teens attacked.

Police said a group of witnesses tried to intervene, but the suspects used racial slurs against them, too.

A Boston Police officer called to the scene said the group ran when he turned on his lights and sirens, but he chased them down Water and Devonshire Streets.

He said they climbed onto building scaffolding and tried to hide, but they were ordered down and arrested.

The three juveniles were charged with assault and battery, affray, and disorderly conduct–and one got an added minor in possession of alcohol charge after police found a bottle of vodka in his pocket.

It’s not the first time Keytar Bear has been attacked. He was punched in the face in the spring of 2014 by a man he said he believed had attacked him before.

Boston Police said this latest attack is being investigated by their Civil Rights Unit.