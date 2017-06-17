NightSide – Michelle Carter Found Guilty

June 17, 2017 1:04 AM By Dan Rea
BOSTON (CBS) – In a controversial and landmark case, Michelle Carter was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the suicide of Conrad Roy, her then boyfriend. Beyond the debate of her heinous disregard for human life, the impact of hate messages in the “social media” era, looms like a black cloud with its consequences. What are your thoughts on the verdict and Michelle’s actions?

Originally broadcast June 16th, 2017.

  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    June 17, 2017 at 2:52 am

    STATE AND FEDERAL APPEALS TO EVEN SCOTUS MIGHT SET ASIDE THE RIGHT CALL THAT MIGHT CLASH WITH THE FIRST AMEND AND DECLARATION OF RIGHTS…..HORRID STUPIDITY OF DEFENDANT BUT THE IMPLICATIONS OF THE RULING BY A LOWER COURT JUDGE IS IN DOUBT!

