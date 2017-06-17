Markelle Fultz Reportedly To Work Out For Philadelphia Amid Trade Rumors

BOSTON (CBS) – Rumors have been swirling about Philadelphia’s interest in acquiring the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft from the Celtics.

Celtics @ 7: Trade Rumors Swirling Over Boston’s No. 1 Overall Pick

Now, a potential workout in Philadelphia is doing nothing to slow those rumors down.

Bob Cooney of the Philadelphia Daily News reported that Washington guard Markelle Fultz, projected my most as the top overall pick, will work out for the Sixers on Saturday.

Source says Markelle Fultz will work out for the Sixers later today. — Bob Cooney (@BobCooney76) June 17, 2017

In addition, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Boston and Philadelphia “may come to an agreement,” but adds that it likely wouldn’t come until the night of the draft.

#Lakers can screws things up by drafting Josh Jackson. That's why word out of Boston is #Celtics want to wait until draft night. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 17, 2017

Trade rumors between the two teams cropped up Friday night when multiple reports indicated that Boston and Philadelphia were discussing a trade that would send a package of draft picks to the Celtics in order for the Sixers to obtain the No. 1 overall pick.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical updated Saturday on what the potential package could be.

Discussions have centered on Sixers sending 2017 No. 3, 2018 Lakers pick, and possibly 2021 1st — including complicated protections. https://t.co/LwswzXyCzf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 17, 2017

Wojnarowski also added that Fultz is in Philadelphia on Saturday to “clear way” for a potential deal.