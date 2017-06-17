7 Tips To Help Create An Effective Logo For Your Small Business



Think about the logos of the brands you enjoy every day. Chances are you were drawn to recognize some logos before you could even read. Good logo designs establish brand identity and draws customers to your company. The logo you choose will represent what your company does and will sum up your mission statement in one glance. This is definitely not an area you want to neglect or skimp back on. Instead, put a generous amount of energy and time into learning how to create an effective logo for your small business starting with these tips.





Keep it simple

Don’t clutter up your message with an intricate or overly flashy design. The best logos tend to be basic shapes or fonts that, even if they are done in color, are recognizable in black and white contrast. When you add a lot of detail, it tends to become confusing. The more complex your logo design is, the more you will also be adding to printing costs when you begin to transfer the logo to business cards and other promotional materials.



Be original

Make your business stand out for what makes it special. Avoid using clip art. Instead, be creative and original. Find what is unique about your business, and focus on that to create a logo design.



Think long term not trendy

When it comes to your small business logo design, it’s important to think about a design that will be timeless. Never go with what is trending that year, because all of the time and money you put into that trendy design will be of no use when the passing trend appears to be outdated in a year or two. Aim for a logo that lasts. A good logo design could last a decade or more before it needs a refresh.



Shape versus words

Choose from two basic forms of design: shape or letters also known as fonts. Unless your name brand is already known or if there is something unusual about the words, a recognizable shape may be the better choice in designing a logo. Basic shapes or fonts, as opposed to fancy lettering or ornate pictures, is usually the better choice.



Consider where it will be seen

Your logo may look great in a pen and paper sketch, but consider how it will be used. One day, that design may be plastered to the side of large trucks or on billboards, so the quality of the image needs to be one that can easily expand or minimize and still look great on a variety of backgrounds.



Color choice

Colors communicate a lot about a logo. Bright, bold colors may capture attention while muted or pastel colors may appear soft and welcoming. However, the wrong color choice may be a turn-off or confusing if it relays the wrong message about your specific company brand. Be sure to match your logo’s color with the message you want to get across.



Don’t be afraid to go pro

Some aspects of setting up a small business are worth the investment, and creating the best logo to represent your brand is one thing that many company owners turn over to a professional. Even if you have a good idea of the design you want, a graphic artist or a marketing design team will have the experience of knowing whether or not your design will be the most cost effective, and will be able to offer tips on how to tweak it to capture the most interest when it hits the market. They may also be able to help you understand all of the legalities of use, including getting the design trademarked. In the long run, the cost to hire a professional typically pays off with a high return to your bottom line.



This article was written by Tere Scott for CBS Small Business Pulse

