Ring Of Honor’s Matt Laven Talks With Jimmy Stewart

June 16, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: Billy Lanni, James Stewart, Matt Taven, Ring of Honor Wrestling, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Ring of Honor star and the leader of “The Kingdom” Matt Taven joined James Stewart to talk about the last year of his career in Ring of Honor, what he’s doing in ROH, the impact of Cody on the wrestling market, Northeast Wrestling and Main Eventing in Mexico. They also talked about the Celtics situation in the upcoming draft and free agency.

If you’re interested in attending Ring of Honor “Best in the World” at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium you can purchase tickets at ROHwrestling.com.

Felger & Mazz Director of Communications Billy Lanni closed the show with his quick hit thoughts on the Connor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight. Lanno also discussed whether he’s still hate-watching RAW and gave his picks for Sunday’s Money in the Bank Pay-Per-View Event.

James also gave a few thoughts on Money in the Bank on Sunday and the much talked-about Kenny Omega vs Kazuchika Okada from New Japan last weekend.

