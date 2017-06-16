WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Storms, Flooding Possible  Forecast | BlogRadar | App

Boston To Hold Public Meeting On Supervised Injection Sites

By Louisa Moller, WBZ-TV June 16, 2017 11:40 PM
Filed Under: injection site, Louisa Moller, opioid crisi

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston City Council will hold a public meeting next week on a controversial tactic to fight the opioid crisis: supervised injection sites.

They are clinics where drug users can shoot up under the supervision of medical professionals. The sites provide clean needles and doctors and nurses can administer naloxone to combat overdoses. They encourage drug users to enter treatment, as well.

Last month, the Massachusetts Medical Society voted unanimously to set up a pilot program allowing up to two such clinics in the state. The proposal is now being considered by lawmakers at the State House.

The Massachusetts Medical Society also published a report citing data from Vancouver, Canada, which opened an injection site called Insite in 2003. The report states that Vancouver has seen a 35 percent decrease in opioid deaths since opening the site.

Guy Felicella started using Insite in 2003. He says the ability to shoot up with medical professionals present helped him develop a relationship with people who wanted to get him clean.

He went to Insite for 10 years, even overdosed six times, before seeking out the detox center on location called Onsite. He is now clean, has a job, a wife, and two kids.

“And if it didn’t exist than I wouldn’t have that beautiful family and all those things that I have today in my life,” Felicella said.

Not everyone in the Commonwealth approves of the idea. Boston City Councilor at-large Annissa Essaibi George worries that an injection site could overly burden already taxed addiction services in Boston. She says the city has become a hub of resources for addicts from surrounding communities.

“We’re finding in our local shelters here […] 50 percent of those that are presenting for shelter are from outside of the city of Boston,” she said.

Governor Charlie Baker is also hesitant.

“I really want to see literature that demonstrates, one way or another, about whether this helps people get better,” Baker said.

Felicella says it is this simple.

“You can’t save a dead addict,” he said.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch