Summer Celtics Will Face Off Against Lakers In Vegas

BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics fans won’t have to wait long to get their first glimpse of the No. 1 overall pick — whoever that may be.

We’ll get an extended look at Boston’s new building block in early July, whether it’s Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball or Josh Jackson (unless “Trader Danny” Ainge makes his return), during the Celtics’ two summer league appearances.

And there’s a little more intrigue now that the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League schedule has been announced.

There will be a record 24 teams competing in Sin City, which will include a showdown between the top two picks in this years NBA Draft (barring a trade, of course) when the Celtics and Lakers square off on July 8. It could be the first entry into the Fultz-Ball NBA rivalry, if the draft plays out the way most mocks are predicting.

Here is the Celtics’ full Vegas Summer League schedule:

Saturday, July 8: Celtics vs. Lakers, 8:30pm (ESPN)

Sunday, July 9: Celtics vs. Blazers, 8:30pm (ESPN2)

Tuesday, July 11: 76ers vs. Celtics, 6:30pm (ESPN2)

**Playoff games scheduled for Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13. Losing teams will play on Friday, July 14 while the quarterfinals will be held on Saturday, July 14. The semifinals will be held on Sunday, July 15 with the title game on Monday, July 16.

Before they tip off in Vegas though, the Celtics will play in the four-team Utah Summer League:

Monday, July 3: Celtics vs. 76ers, 7pm

Wednesday, July 5: Celtics vs. Spurs, 7pm

Thursday, July 6: Celtics vs. Jazz, 9pm

The Boston roster is still TBD, but the Celtics should trot out one of the more talented groups in both summer leagues. Whoever they take No. 1 overall is expected to suit up next to 2016 picks Jaylen Brown, Ante Zizic, Demetrius Jackson, and Abdel Nader, with 2015 second-rounder Jordan Mickey also expected to play.

As a rookie, Brown averaged 16 points per game and was named to the All-NBA Summer League Second Team last year in Vegas.

One intriguing player Celtics fans won’t get to watch this summer is forward Guerschon Yabusele, the 16th overall pick last season, who is still out of action as he recovers from ankle surgery last month. Celtics director of player personnel Austin Ainge told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach on Thursday that Yabusele will remain in Boston to rehab and will not be on the road with the summer league teams.

The Celtics finished 3-0 in the Utah Summer League last year but just 1-4 in the Vegas Summer League, including a first-round exit in the playoffs.