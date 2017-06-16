WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Prosecution Rests, Defense Begins Its Case In Bella Bond Murder Trial

June 16, 2017 11:33 AM By Christina Hager
Filed Under: Bella Bond, Christina Hager, Michael McCarthy, Rachelle Bond

BOSTON (CBS) – The prosecution ended its case Friday morning in the trial of a man accused of killing two-year-old Bella Bond.

Michael McCarthy is on trial for first-degree murder in Bella’s death. The prosecution says McCarthy struck and killed the toddler because he was obsessed with the occult and believed she was a “demon.”

Then it was the defense’s turn and the defense zeroed-in on its primary target, Bella Bond’s mother Rachelle. The defense is focusing on Rachelle Bond’s apparent obsession with demons.

The first witness was Rachelle Bond’s acquaintance Nicole Marquis. Marquis said she saw the composite photo of Bella police had released and remembered seeing Bella’s picture on Rachelle’s Facebook page.

“I went onto Facebook, and I saw the pictures of Bella and put them side-by-side,” she said.

She then told the court that said she remembered a conversation she had with Rachelle at a clinic where the two women met. Marquis said Rachelle believed her parents were demonic.

“She said when she was a child, her parents would try to pull her soul out of her body. She was in fear that whatever was trying to go after her was now trying to go after her daughter,” Marquis said.

That was when Marquis called the police. Her phone records showed that she tried once and didn’t get through. She got through the second time and, “I just told them that Rachelle Bond had a Facebook page and they could see the picture on Facebook.”

“I remember they asked me why I was concerned about the matter and I just said the last time I saw her she was acting very strange,” she said.

State Police didn’t publicly announce the identity of Bella Bond for two more months. The police told WBZ-TV that it would be inappropriate to say if they followed up on Marquis phone call.

 

 

 

The prosecution ended its case Friday morning. One of the final witnesses was a state trooper who spoke with McCarthy. The trooper told the court he was shocked that McCarthy showed, “No concern whatsoever,” when he heard Bella was dead.

The defense is expected to end its case on Monday and the trial could go to the jury by Tuesday.

The judge said to day that she is open to a Manslaughter charge as one of the options the jury can consider.

 

More from Christina Hager
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch