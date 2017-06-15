Blimp Crashes, Explodes At U.S. Open [VIDEO]

BOSTON (CBS) — The 2017 U.S. Open got off to a crazy start at Erin Hills in Hartford, Wisconsin on Thursday, and it had nothing to do with golf.

A small advertising blimp suddenly started deflating and caught fire before crashing to the ground during the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday. You can watch the shocking footage of the blimp in the video above. The Associated Press is reporting that the only person aboard was the blimp’s pilot, who parachuted out of the blimp before the crash.

The pilot is reportedly “OK” but was “seriously burned” in the accident. No one else was hurt.

The blimp exploded soon after it crashed to the ground in flames. Fox Sports 1 captured the moment:

Explosive first day at the US Open pic.twitter.com/G8vdhktX1q — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) June 15, 2017

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the cause of the fire that led to the crash.

As for the actual golf, Rickie Fowler is off to an early lead as he finished the first round at 7-under-par. Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman, and Books Koepka are tied for second place at 5-under-par. Click here for the full leaderboard.

