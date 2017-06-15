Jeff Howe: Tom Brady Might Just Want To ‘Disappear’ After He Retires

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has significantly increased his endorsements and commercials in recent years. Does that mean the soon-to-be-40-year-old Patriots quarterback is preparing for life as a pitchman after he’s done with football? Perhaps he wants to get into the media?

The Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe doesn’t necessarily believe that – in fact, he speculated to 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Thursday that Brady might not want to be in the public eye at all.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he just disappeared,” said Howe. “I’d be surprised if he got into the media, but I’m just throwing that against the wall. … He has said a couple of times – when it’s all over for him – that he just wants to disappear.”

That may be easier said than done, however considering who Brady is married to and the fact that the paparazzi are constantly following them around.

Speaking of Brady, Howe wrote a striking column earlier this week in which Brady apparently called himself “the worst quarterback in the NFL.” The story spotlights the hard work Brady did on the field during Patriots OTAs, which happened while injured backup Jimmy Garoppolo rode a stationary bike. A lot of people questioned whether Howe’s story was just an extension of the Patriots’ attempts to push Garoppolo to get back on the field – “a lot of people” meaning literally just Felger & Mazz.

“Anybody who is thinking that this was written with the slant that it was a dump on Garoppolo is digging far too much, because that wasn’t the case,” said Howe. He added that he simply wanted to paint as good a picture as he could about what Brady was doing during practice, a time where the public was not allowed into Gillette Stadium.

Howe also touched upon the potentially tenuous situation between Bill Belichick and Malcolm Butler. Listen to the full podcast above!