Going To Sail Boston? Don’t Drive

BOSTON (CBS) – With at least three million people expected to attend Sail Boston, event organizers are encouraging people not to drive and park in the city.

Luckily, there are multiple options for getting around during the event.

Read: 2017 Sail Boston Guide

The Sail Boston Express is a direct bus connection that will pick up passengers from multiple park and rides throughout New England.

Locations range from New Hampshire to Hyannis. The buses will drop passengers off at Castle Island or the Seaport.

The MBTA is also offering four special fares: $5 MBTA Sail Boston Shuttles-to-Ships Pass, a $15 Day Sailor Pass, a $25 Commodore Pass and a $35 Commuter Rail Day Sailor Pass.

If you do drive, expect street closures and limited parking in the Seaport, Charlestown, South Boston, East Boston and the North End.

Restrictions will be in place Saturday and Sunday until 4 p.m. each day.

For more information on purchasing Sail Boston Express tickets and MBTA passes, visit sailboston.com.

See the complete list of road closures here.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports