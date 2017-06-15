WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: Bella Bond Murder Trial

Going To Sail Boston? Don’t Drive

June 15, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Sail Boston, Tall Ships

BOSTON (CBS) – With at least three million people expected to attend Sail Boston, event organizers are encouraging people not to drive and park in the city.

Luckily, there are multiple options for getting around during the event.

Read: 2017 Sail Boston Guide

The Sail Boston Express is a direct bus connection that will pick up passengers from multiple park and rides throughout New England.

Locations range from New Hampshire to Hyannis.   The buses will drop passengers off at Castle Island or the Seaport.

The MBTA is also offering four special fares: $5 MBTA Sail Boston Shuttles-to-Ships Pass, a $15 Day Sailor Pass, a $25 Commodore Pass and a $35 Commuter Rail Day Sailor Pass.

tall ship Going To Sail Boston? Dont Drive

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

If you do drive, expect street closures and limited parking in the Seaport, Charlestown, South Boston, East Boston and the North End.

Restrictions will be in place Saturday and Sunday until 4 p.m. each day.

For more information on purchasing Sail Boston Express tickets and MBTA passes, visit sailboston.com.

See the complete list of road closures here.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch