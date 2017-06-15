Police Arrest 17 Accused Gang Members In ‘Operation Hanover’

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A multi-agency anti-gang operation has led to the arrest of 17 people authorities say were involved in a violent feud between rival gangs.

Police Commissioner William Evans says the arrests announced Wednesday followed a yearlong investigation, called “Operation Hanover.”

The undercover operation that targeted the Wendover Street and Cameron Street gangs also included drug and gun buys from gang members. Some of the transactions were caught on video or audio.

#KeepingBostonSafe: This is one of the 22 guns seized by #BPD Officers and @ATFBoston Agents during investigation targeting gang violence. pic.twitter.com/rZFuqjDF80 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 15, 2017

Police have seized 22 unlicensed guns as a result of the investigation.

Officers and agents from Boston Police Department, the DEA, FBI, and the Treasury Department’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were involved. Speaking about the success of the multi-agency operation, Boston Police Commissioner William Evans says the arrests and gun confiscations will improve public safety.

“There’s no question today’s arrests and confiscation of 22 firearms makes our streets and neighborhoods safer,” Evans said.

Suffolk District Attorney Daniel Conley agrees saying, “Boston will be a safer place this summer” with the guns off the street.

A grand jury has issued nearly 100 indictments against those arrested, including 19 charges for the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine.

