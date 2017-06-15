WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Police Arrest 17 Accused Gang Members In ‘Operation Hanover’

June 15, 2017 3:19 PM
Filed Under: BATFE, Boston FBI, Boston Police, fentanyl, Gangs, Operation Hanover, Undercover Operation

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A multi-agency anti-gang operation has led to the arrest of 17 people authorities say were involved in a violent feud between rival gangs.

Police Commissioner William Evans says the arrests announced Wednesday followed a yearlong investigation, called “Operation Hanover.”

The undercover operation that targeted the Wendover Street and Cameron Street gangs also included drug and gun buys from gang members. Some of the transactions were caught on video or audio.

Police have seized 22 unlicensed guns as a result of the investigation.

Officers and agents from Boston Police Department, the DEA, FBI, and the Treasury Department’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were involved. Speaking about the success of the multi-agency operation, Boston Police Commissioner William Evans says the arrests and gun confiscations will improve public safety.

“There’s no question today’s arrests and confiscation of 22 firearms makes our streets and neighborhoods safer,” Evans said.

Suffolk District Attorney Daniel Conley agrees saying, “Boston will be a safer place this summer” with the guns off the street.

A grand jury has issued nearly 100 indictments against those arrested, including 19 charges for the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. anmnh says:
    June 18, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    I guess they don’t have names…

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch