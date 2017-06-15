Report: MLB Players Allowed To Wear Nicknames On Jerseys, Wild-Colored Cleats For One Weekend

BOSTON (CBS) — Does Major League Baseball employ a He Hate Me? We’re soon going to find out.
According to Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan, MLB will relax a number of uniform rules for a “Players Weekend” this season.
Some of the allowances for players, according to a memo obtained by Passan, include:
–Nicknames on the backs of jerseys
–Fluorescent-colored, non-uniform-color cleats
–Patches honoring “someone instrumental in their development”
Passan said the weekend is scheduled for Aug. 25-27, and it comes as a result from a push from the players’ association to allow players to express themselves on the field.
MLB will sell the jerseys after the weekend, donating proceeds to the Youth Development Foundation.
The move follows in line somewhat with the NFL allowing players to wear personalized, non-uniform-color cleats for one weekend this past season.