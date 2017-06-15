WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Judge To Announce Decision In Michelle Carter Trial Friday

June 15, 2017 3:55 PM
TAUNTON (CBS) — The judge in the trial of a Plainville teen accused of encouraging her friend’s suicide will announce his decision in the case on Friday.

Michelle Carter is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in the death of Conrad Roy.

Michelle Carter in court, June 13, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

Prosecutors say she sent dozens of text messages to Roy telling him to kill himself; Carter’s lawyers say Roy was going to do it anyway, and that their client got wrapped up in his plans.

Roy was found dead in his truck of carbon monoxide poisoning in 2014.

A still from a video made by Conrad Roy which was shown in court Thursday. (WBZ-TV)

Carter had waived her right to a jury trial, meaning that members of the community did not render the verdict; Judge Lawrence Moniz acted solely as jury.

Closing arguments in the trial were made on Tuesday.

Judge Moniz will announce his decision at 11 a.m.

  1. Justin Coones says:
    June 15, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    “We hate freedom and personal accountability!” says the ignorant society who launches frivolous lawsuit and incarcerates everybody! If somebody tells you to kill yourself, and you do it—it must be my fault that you physically killed yourself…even though you are the one that decided and acted on doing it.

