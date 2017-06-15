Judge To Announce Decision In Michelle Carter Trial Friday

TAUNTON (CBS) — The judge in the trial of a Plainville teen accused of encouraging her friend’s suicide will announce his decision in the case on Friday.

Michelle Carter is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in the death of Conrad Roy.

Prosecutors say she sent dozens of text messages to Roy telling him to kill himself; Carter’s lawyers say Roy was going to do it anyway, and that their client got wrapped up in his plans.

Roy was found dead in his truck of carbon monoxide poisoning in 2014.

Carter had waived her right to a jury trial, meaning that members of the community did not render the verdict; Judge Lawrence Moniz acted solely as jury.

Closing arguments in the trial were made on Tuesday.

Judge Moniz will announce his decision at 11 a.m.