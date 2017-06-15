Chris Mannix: Mayweather-McGregor Fight A ‘Farce’, Won’t Even Attend It

BOSTON (CBS) — Pretty much everyone who knows anything about boxing agrees: Conor McGregor has zero chance of beating Floyd Mayweather.

One man who knows a lot about boxing is Chris Mannix, who covers the Celtics/NBA for The Vertical and CSN but has also covered boxing for NBC Sports and SI. He talked with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Thursday about the much-hyped Mayweather-McGregor fight, which became official on Wednesday night.

So one of the more prominent boxing writers in the country will be in attendance for Mayweather-McGregor, right? Not so fast.

“I’m not going. I don’t care,” said Mannix. “Late August, I’d rather be sitting on a beach somewhere than going to watch this farce of a fight. This is Rocky-Thunderlips-type stuff. This is the type of goofiness that only has one outcome.

“I’ll cover the press conference in New York in a couple of weeks. That will be better than the fight, I’m sure.”

Fred Toucher is one of many who believe that McGregor, who has no professional boxing experience, has literally no chance whatsoever of beating Mayweather, widely considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. He presented a number of scenarios to Mannix, including whether McGregor could land a single blow against Mayweather while the latter wouldn’t even raise his hands.

Mannix has his doubts.

“[Mayweather’s] ability to lean against the ropes and just use that as a tool to avoid getting hit by leaning back, it’s remarkable. He’s the most elusive fighter that I’ve ever seen,” said Mannix. “So if he had his hands down and only had to lean back … within the rules of boxing, I don’t believe that Mayweather is even touchable by Conor McGregor.”

Mayweather has long used his legendary elusiveness to his advantage against actual professional boxers. That’s why Mannix (and most others) find it hard to believe that McGregor could even land a single solid punch.

