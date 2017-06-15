WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
FBI Issues New Photos Of Mass. Man Wanted In 1980 Pennsylvania Murder

June 15, 2017 12:33 PM
Filed Under: Donald Eugene Webb, Greg Adams

BOSTON (AP) — The FBI has released newly acquired photos of a Massachusetts man wanted in the slaying of a Pennsylvania police chief in 1980.

The FBI says the photos of Donald Eugene Webb on a new wanted poster issued Thursday were apparently taken on a cruise with his wife in July 1979.

Saxonburg Police Chief Greg Adams was killed in December 1980.

donald eugene webb FBI Issues New Photos Of Mass. Man Wanted In 1980 Pennsylvania Murder

Donald Eugene Webb in 1979. (Photo credit: FBI)

Police allege that Webb, a career criminal who was living in New Bedford, Massachusetts, at the time, shot and beat Adams during a routine traffic stop.

Webb’s rental car was found more than two weeks later at a motel in Warwick, Rhode Island.

A reward of $100,000 is being offered for information leading to Webb’s capture. He would be 85 if he’s still alive.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

