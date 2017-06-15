WATCH LIVE: Bella Bond Murder Trial

Bill Russell To Receive NBA’s Lifetime Achievement Award

June 15, 2017 2:28 PM
Filed Under: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics, Lifetime Achievement Award, NBA, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The NBA’s greatest champion will soon add another award to his trophy case.

Bill Russell, who won 11 NBA Championships during his career with the Boston Celtics, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the first-ever NBA Awards show on June 26, the league announced on Thursday.

Russell was a basketball pioneer, the first player to win an Olympic Gold Medal, an NBA Championship and a college title. He won back-to-back titles while at the University of San Francisco in 1955 and 1956 and a Gold Medal in 1956 before even touching the floor in an NBA game. He helped take the struggling NBA to new heights when he arrived in Boston, winning titles in 11 of his 13 seasons. Russell brought a “team-first” mentality to the Celtics and focused on the defensive side of the ball in a time when offense was the name of the game, leading to some historic battles with fellow giant Wilt Chamberlain.

Russell also became the first African American to coach a major professional sports team in 1966 and win a championship when he guided the Celtics to back-to-back titles (1968 and 1969). The revolutionary shot-blocker added five NBA MVP awards and 12 All-Star selections to his resume throughout his career. The league recently re-named the NBA Finals MVP Award in Russell’s honor.

170992008 Bill Russell To Receive NBAs Lifetime Achievement Award

LeBron James and Bill Russell (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

He was also honored for being a leader for equal rights in the ’60s and ’70s, both on and off the floor, when Russell received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.

obamarussell Bill Russell To Receive NBAs Lifetime Achievement Award

President Barack Obama presents the Medal of Freedom to Bill Russell. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The NBA Awards show will air on TNT on Monday, June 26 starting at 9pm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch