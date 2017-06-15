Brandin Cooks Has Already Bought In To The Patriot Way

BOSTON (CBS) — Brandin Cooks has been turning heads in Patriots minicamp and OTAs with his play on the practice field. But his impressive performance doesn’t stop there.

Cooks appears to have fully bought in to the “Patriot Way” just weeks into offseason training in Foxboro, focusing on doing his job and saying the right things. He’s working overtime with Tom Brady in an effort to build a rapport, which will certainly make the Patriots’ offense one of the most explosive in the NFL.

Speaking to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Cooks said that he’s not worried about public perception of him or being some kind of celebrity, contrary to what many may believe about the former Saints wideout.

“I don’t necessarily ever think about that,” said Cooks. “I’m not really on the media like that, looking up things like that. Fame in my life is not something I strive for, so I don’t pay attention to that.”

The public perception of Cooks may have become that of the typical “diva” wide receiver after he expressed frustration with his role in the Saints offense – after a 49-21 win. However, that could have simply been a symptom of being on a losing team, as the Saints were 5-6 on the season at the time.

Cooks has changed his tune in a Patriots uniform, dedicated to just doing what he needs to do and controlling what he can control. When asked what stands out to him in Foxboro, Cooks said: “Each person, individually, doing their job and not worrying about anything else. Paying attention to your job is very important here.”

As long as Cooks does his job, he will produce with Brady throwing him the ball. And the Patriots will win a lot of games.