Is Time Running Out For Pablo Sandoval?

BOSTON (CBS) — Is Pablo Sandoval’s time with the Red Sox nearing an end?

The third baseman isn’t really a third baseman anymore, a defensive liability in the field that the team doesn’t want to deal with. He isn’t really a reliable bat either, hitting just .211 with a .265 OBP in his 27 games this season.

Sandoval was on the bench to start the game for the fourth straight night in Tuesday’s extra innings win over the Philadelphia Phillies. He drew a five-pitch walk after hitting for Josh Rutledge in the bottom of the ninth, and was quickly lifted for pinch-runner/defensive replacement Deven Marerro.

Boston manager John Farrell has been all over the place when discussing his $95 million man, saying Tuesday that they’ll be mixing and matching with their trio of third baseman for the foreseeable future. He said it’s possible that Sandoval could earn his starting job back, but that seems to be quite the long shot at the moment.

“Look at it like this: Pablo’s our guy, and it’s up to us to get the most out of him. And that’s ongoing,” said Farrell.

The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Wednesday morning to discuss the state of the Red Sox, and said he wouldn’t be surprised if they cut bait with Sandoval sometime soon.

“They’re definitely marginalizing, definitely putting him off to the side. I think it’s a matter of time until he’s off the roster,” said Abraham. “They are keeping three guys on the roster when they only need one. They have [Sandoval], Marrerro to play defense behind him and Josh Rutledge on the roster just to platoon with him. They’re essentially tying up three roster spots because of this one guy.”

Sandoval, who has a limited no-trade clause, is signed through the 2019 season and Boston owns a club option for $17 million for 2020.

Abraham also touched on Boston’s current stretch, winners of 15 or their last 22 games, their bullpen and whether the team is living up to the lofty pre-season expectations. Listen to the full interview above.