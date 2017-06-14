WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Boston Nurse Has Donated 16 Gallons Of Blood Over Last 30 Years

June 14, 2017 8:44 PM By Paula Ebben
Filed Under: Brigham and Women's Hospital, Jim Gosnell

BOSTON (CBS) – Wednesday is World Blood Donor Day and we’re recognizing a man who has donated more than 16 gallons of blood over the last 30 years. He says it’s easy and a great habit to get into. And he’s not done yet.

“I have a goal of 20 gallons,” says Jim Gosnell.

He’s the MVP of Boston blood donors. “I donate about every 56 days. That’s when I’m eligible to donate.”

gosnell Boston Nurse Has Donated 16 Gallons Of Blood Over Last 30 Years

Jim Gosnell, a nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (WBZ-TV)

Wednesday marks the 136th time he’s donated since starting work as a nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “That’s about 16 3/4 gallons,” he says.

He also knows that because his blood is O-negative, the universal blood type, some of it will go to the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. “It helps to save some of those little kids. I get the pleasure of knowing that I’m going to be helping somebody, and that’s what I do for my work,” Jim says.

gosnell2 Boston Nurse Has Donated 16 Gallons Of Blood Over Last 30 Years

Jim Gosnell, a nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital donates blood (WBZ-TV)

And he’s not alone. At the Brigham’s Kraft Family Blood Donor Center, they had a busy day, but there’s always a need.

“Less than 5% of people who are eligible to donate actually donate,” says Dr. Richard Kaufman who heads the donor operation. “Any transfusion that’s given has the potential to save one or more lives, and it’s a very nice thing to be able to do for people.”

“I would say just do it, just go and donate blood,” says Jim.

