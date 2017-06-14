WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

‘I Am Sickened’: Bernie Sanders Says Alexandria Shooter Was Apparently Campaign Volunteer

June 14, 2017 12:38 PM
Filed Under: Alexandria shooting, Bernie Sanders

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders says the man authorities identified as opening fire on the Republican congressional baseball practice had apparently volunteered on his presidential campaign.

Sanders, of Vermont, says in a statement: “I am sickened by this despicable act.”

He says that “violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms.”

He paid tribute to Capitol Police for their response to the shooting, and said his “hopes and prayers” are with House GOP Whip Steve Scalise and others who were wounded.

Sanders challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in the 2016 presidential election.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

He adds in his statement that “real change” can only come through nonviolent action.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

